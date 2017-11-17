Crestview Local Schools had its United Way Day of Caring ice cream parties recently, with the winning elementary, middle school and high school classes receiving their t-shirts and ice cream. Crestview Elementary (above) won the traveling trophy that is up for grabs each year between Crestview, Van Wert, and Lincolnview. Michelle Brinkman had the winning high school class and Kristy Bagley had the winning middle school class. Katelynn Kraner’s elementary class was the top class in all three schools, bringing in the highest number of items out of any classroom this year! Her class alone collected 1,368 items. Kraner was awarded the Truly D’Vine and Brewed Expressions gift cards for helping the kids give back to our Van Wert food panties. United Way photo