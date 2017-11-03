Central Mutual Insurance Company recently held its United Way campaign. Employees donated a record $86,882.08, which the company matched for a total contribution of $173,764.16. Central employees also participated in the United Way Day of Caring by completing a project at Wee Care Learning Center, donating food and donating blood. Shown are (from the left) United Way of Van Wert County Executive Director Vicki Smith; Max Hutchinson and Tracey Lautzenheiser, Central campaign coordinators; Central President and Chairman of the Board Bill Purmort; and 2017 United Way Campaign Chair Pat Crummey. photo submitted