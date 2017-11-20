Submitted information

The annual community Thanksgiving Day Dinner will be served from noon until 5 p.m. at Trinity Friends Church’s Family Life Center.

This free Thanksgiving Day meal is for anyone who is alone, homeless, or in need of a helping hand. In addition to a great Thanksgiving meal, there will be fellowship and games to enjoy.

The mission is simple: serving in love. God has called people to not just to love each other, but to show love to their community as well. Volunteers are appreciated and welcome. Those wanting to help can do so by donating their time or making a dish.

Those wanting to volunteer can contact James and Donna Stiffler, event coordinators, at 419.605.3444. Trinity Friends Church is located at 605 N. Franklin St. on Van Wert’s northeast edge.