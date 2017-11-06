A tornado touched down in central Mercer County on Sunday afternoon, causing damage to some farm buildings and homes, as well as damaging several businesses in Celina, including the Crown Controls Corporation plant there (above and below), Dunham Sports, Dollar General, and C-Town Wings restaurant, and some property in the Coldwater area. Eight people were also reportedly injured at C-Town Wings from tornado debris. Van Wert County Emergency Management Director Rick McCoy said he saw F-1 and F-2 tornado damage during a preliminary damage assessment he did in Mercer County for the National Weather Service. McCoy said he saw approximately 75 vehicles with windows blown out and other storm-related damage. photos by Caleb French for the Van Wert independent