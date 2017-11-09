VW independent/submitted information

As the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio inches closer to the Christmas season, more events from 2018 come into view.

Just in time for early holiday shopping, three shows will have individual ticket releases. As of Wednesday, tickets for MJ Live, presented by Westwood Behavioral Health Center, as well as Kenny G, presented by Bee Gee Realty, can be purchased individually. Following that will be the release of tickets for Cirque Zuma Zuma, presented by Unverferth Dentistry and Roger and Kay Okuley, at noon Wednesday, November 15.

Westwood Behavioral Health presents MJ Live, the No. 1 Michael Jackson tribute show in the world, showcasing the energy, excitement, spectacle, and pure joy of this legendary superstar and his music. Experience this awesome, theatrical stage production with its powerful sound, spectacular lighting, visual effects, team of dancers, and live band on stage taking audiences back to when the “King of Pop” ruled the charts — along with the Michael Jackson tribute artist’s spot-on breathtaking impersonations, performed by rotating impersonators Justin Dean, Jalles Franca, and Tony Kouns.

A phenomenally successful instrumentalist whose recordings routinely made the pop, R&B, and jazz charts during the 1980s and ’90s, Kenny G’s sound became a staple on adult contemporary and smooth jazz radio stations. Kenneth Bruce Gorelick (born June. 5, 1956), better known by his stage name Kenny G, is a Grammy-winning American adult contemporary and smooth jazz saxophonist. His fourth album, Duotones, brought him breakthrough success in 1986. Kenny G is the biggest-selling instrumental musician of the modern era, with global sales totaling more than 75 million albums.

Unverferth Family Dentistry and Roger and Kay Okuley present the new Enrich Community Concert Series. Cirque Zuma Zuma is the ultimate African circus. The culture, music, and dance from the great continent of Africa will entice the whole family with mystery and entertainment. The acrobats and performers are trained experts from Cirque Zuma Zuma’s training schools in Kenya and Tanzania, where the students learn all the tricks of the trade for the cirque world and become top quality performers who travel all over the world.

Three excellent shows that will make for three excellent stocking stuffers! Gift cards make great gifts as well.

To accompany MJ Live’s presenting sponsor, Westwood Behavioral Health, supporting sponsors include Ciao! Medspa, Slusher’s Jewelry, and TAG Menswear. Kenny G’s sponsors include presenting sponsor Bee Gee Realty, along with supporting sponsors US Bank and Alexander & Bebout. The Enrich Community Concert Series is presented by Unverferth Dentistry and Roger and Kay Okuley and supported by Central Insurance, E&R Trailer, Eaton Corporation, First Financial Bancorp, State Farm Insurance agent Tisha Fast, Taylor Auto Sales, and Van Wert County Hospital.

Tickets for Niswonger events can be purchased through the Box Office noon-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 419.238.6722, and online at NPACVW.ORG.

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is located at 10700 Ohio 118 on the south edge of Van Wert.