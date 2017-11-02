VW independent/submitted information

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is going back to a time when dinosaurs roamed the earth on Saturday, February 3, 2018, and it’s an event that area families won’t soon forget.

Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live, presented by Jefferey-Mohr Family Dentistry, will be in Van Wert for two performances, 1 and 4:30 p.m. Tickets to this primal puppetry experience for the whole family are on sale now.

The extraordinary show guides the whole family on a breathtaking tour through prehistoric Australia. Observe, meet, and interact with an eye-popping collection of amazingly life-like dinosaurs and other creatures presented in a theatrical performance that will thrill and entertain kids, while stimulating their imaginations in ways that will forever connect them to their world.

Brought to life by a team of skilled performers and puppeteers and designed with the help of professional paleontologists, Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live’s puppets are so extraordinarily realistic audience members may feel the urge to run and hide — but don’t! Those attending won’t want to miss a minute of this fun, unique, entertaining, and educational live show created by Erth Visual & Physical of Sydney, Australia.

While it may indeed have been 65 million years in the making, the creators of Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live! feel people will agree it’s well worth the wait.

Get a new take on the planet’s archaeological history that is fun for the whole family. And don’t forget, tickets and NPAC gift cards make great stocking stuffers.

Along with presenting sponsor Jeffery-Mohr Dentistry, Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo is sponsored by NPAC kids sponsors the Robideau family and media production sponsor Dark Horse Productions. Sponsorship is made complete by 17-18 season sponsors Chuck and Karen Koch, StateWide Ford Lincoln, and Van Wert Federal Savings Bank.

Tickets for Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo can be purchased through the Box Office from noon-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, at 419.238.6722 and online at NPACVW.ORG.

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is located at 10700 Ohio 118 on the south edge of Van Wert.