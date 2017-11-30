Christmas has always been a special time of the year at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. This year is no exception. We got the season started with Kellie Pickler and Phil Vassar’s Country Christmas show this past weekend. Coming this Friday, December 1, is Rudolph — the Musical, and then, on December 9, The Texas Tenors come in for two shows.

With all these Christmas shows, we have received a lot of TV exposure. Kellie Pickler has already been the star of her own TV show and is working on a second. This Friday’s Rudolph show is seen regularly on CBS each year and will be aired November 28. I hope you had a chance to see it, especially with your children or grandchildren. It is a wonderful story that was made into a made-for-TV show in 1964. I know it’s meant for kids, but I still love watching it and I bet you do too!

This recent stage production of the beloved TV movie classic includes all the characters you expect to see, only now live on stage. Even Sam the Snowman slides as easily across the stage as Burl Ives animated character as he tells the story of Rudolph. I imagine most of you are aware, but the story of Rudolph was created in 1939 by the Chicago based retailer Montgomery Ward to help sell their Christmas toys. And who among us doesn’t remember how we used to anxiously await the Montgomery Ward Christmas catalog in the mail? What great days those were!

The music of Rudolph makes it a hit on another whole level. The many Christmas songs that are sung in the show have become classics at Christmas time. You will hear all those beloved classics in this stage production coming to the Niswonger this Friday. We still have about a hundred seats we can fill for this show. Get them now or take a chance and see if any remain that night at the door. And come a little early as the St. Marys Memorial High School Percussion Ensemble will be playing Christmas music in the Upper Lobby starting at 6:30 p.m. They have been practicing for weeks and are eager to entertain you as you filter and mingle in the lobbies of the Niswonger this Friday night.

Another Niswonger Christmas show will have its performers featured this season on the Hallmark Channel on December 4. The Texas Tenors have been chosen to perform at the National Christmas Tree Lighting at the White House in Washington, D.C. They join the likes of the Beach Boys and Country singer Wynonna Judd for this ceremony. Check for an exact time on the Hallmark Channel.

The Texas Tenors will be performing in Van Wert at the Niswonger on December 9 for two big shows: 3 and 7:30 p.m. The evening show is sold out, but there are still a few seats remaining for the 3 p.m. show we added. I have heard rave reviews on their Christmas show and many of you know how much you enjoyed their regular show last year at the Niswonger.

This past August, these guys premiered their second special for PBS entitled “Rise”. It has become another big hit for them and will be aired on PBS station WBGU-TV this Thursday night (November 30) at 9 p.m. Check it out and then come to the Niswonger on December 9 to see them in person, which is always better! This time, the Van Wert High School Select Choir will be entertaining guests in the lobby, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

In the 11 years of concerts at the Niswonger, there have been only two or three performers who have been this hot with our audience members. We will have over 2,200 people between the two shows, many of them from out of town who will make the trip to Van Wert to see The Texas Tenors.

The final two Christmas shows at the Niswonger include Michael W. Smith and Jordon Smith with the Lima Symphony Orchestra on Thursday, December 14, at 7:30 p.m. This show is sold out. Michael and Jordon (not to be confused with Michael Jordan) both appeared on Sunday Night Football recently singing The National Anthem.

Our final holiday show is another classic: Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. This classic will be Sunday afternoon, December 17, at 3 p.m. Tickets have been flying out the door for this one too, so don’t delay in bringing the entire family to discover on the Niswonger stage the “Spirit of Christmas.”

One last plug is for gift cards for those who have perhaps never been to a Niswonger concert or show, or you know would like to return for one into the new year. You can get them for any amount and you just know it will be a pleasing gift to receive under the tree for anyone.

See you soon!

FINÉ.