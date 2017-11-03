VW independent/submitted information

The 68th annual meeting of the Van Wert Soil and Water Conservation District will be held Tuesday, December 5, in the Cup and Saucer dining area at Vantage Career Center, 818 N. Franklin St. in Van Wert.

The evening will begin with the election of one supervisor to the five-member board. The election will be open from 5:30-6 p.m. Seeking the board position are David Kemler and Jordan Miller.

Dinner will begin at 6 that evening and it will be catered by Elegant Beginnings. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. with district staff reports on activities, presentation of the “Conservation of the Year” award, scholarship winner recognition, election results, and the speaker for the evening: Aaron Heilers, project manager for the Blanchard River Watershed Demonstration Farms Network.

Heilers will present an overview of the water quality and nutrient management goals of the network’s three farms in Hardin and Hancock counties, and will share what agriculture is doing to be a part of the solution in the water quality issues by testing new and standard conservation systems to reduce phosphorus and sediment and to create opportunities for others to test their research, provide technical assistance, and develop program implementation.

A number of door prizes will be awarded at the close of the meeting.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 2-12 years of age and are available from the Board of Supervisors: Darryl Ricketts, Dave Kemler, Craig Pohlman, Bob Gehres, or Dick Rice, or at the SWCD office, 1185 Professional Drive in Van Wert. The deadline to purchase tickets is November 27.