The Ohio Department of Education is celebrating the release of the film Wonder, based on the best-selling book by R.J. Palacio. As part of #OhioWonderWeek, the ODE is challenging students to send 500 letters spreading kindness to others.

Lindsey Litzenberg’s homeroom just finished reading Wonder in class, and accepted the Choose Kind Challenge. Wonder centers on the power of kind acts, meaningful peer connections, and strong adult mentors through the eyes of a fifth grader, Auggie Pullman, who is venturing into school with an exceptional challenge.

The sixth grade students created over 25 letters and cards that will be distributed to local nursing homes to help spread cheer and kindness. They are showing that their deeds are their monuments.

Jen Slusher’s kindergarten students are working on learning about high and low sounds in music class. Here the students are playing xylophones to a story about a painter. The kids play high sounds when the painter is painting high and low sounds when the painter is painting low to tell the story. The students also learned that big objects make low sounds and small objects make high sounds.