COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced this week’s football state championships pairings and schedule. All seven title games will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

Thursday, November 30

Division II – No. 5 Akron Archbishop Hoban (13-1) vs. No. 2 Cincinnati Winton Woods (13-1), 7:30 p.m.

Friday, December 1

Division VII – No. 5 Cuyahoga Heights (12-1) vs. Minster (10-4), 10 a.m.

Division V – No. 3 Wheelersburg (14-0) vs. No. 1 Pemberville Eastwood (14-0), 3 p.m.

Division I – No. 8 Pickerington Central (13-1) vs. No. 6 Mentor (13-1), 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 2

Division VI – No. 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (14-0) vs. No. 2 Kirtland (14-0), 10 a.m.

Division IV – No. 7 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (13-1) vs. No. 1 Steubenville (14-0), 3 p.m.

Division III – Dresden Tri-Valley (13-1) vs. No. 1 Trotwood-Madison (14-0), 8 p.m.

All games will be televised live by Spectrum Sports (Channel 311 statewide) and broadcast live by OHSAA Radio Network.