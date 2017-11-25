Submitted information

Join in the fun from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, December 2. St. Mark’s Lutheran Church invites all children in preschool through fifth grade and their families to come and celebrate the birth of Jesus.

This free event will be fun for the whole family and includes Christmas crafts, cookie decorating, and a family portrait taken at the manger scene (costumes included). A pancake breakfast will also be served.

Start this Christmas season with Jesus at the center of activities. St. Mark’s Lutheran Church is located at the corner of Washington and Sycamore streets.

For more information, contact the church office at 419 238 6336 or visit the church website at www.stmarkslutheranvw.com.