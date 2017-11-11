VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach reported that his office is investigating the theft of an AEP truck earlier this month.

Sheriff Riggenbach said the AEP truck was stolen in Union Township in Van Wert County between the hours of 5 p.m. Sunday, November 5, and 6 a.m. Monday, November 6. The truck was later recovered at a storage unit in Grover Hill in Paulding County.

Deputies with the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office processed the vehicle for evidence and also determined that several items were stolen from the vehicle. Evidence collected by deputies will be submitted to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation lab of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office for analysis.

Sheriff Riggenbach is asking that anyone with information about this theft, or anyone who may have seen the AEP truck during the above timeframe, contact the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office at 419.238.3866, use the “Crime Tips” link on the sheriff’s website at www.vanwertcountysheriff.com, or call Van Wert County Crime Stoppers at 419.238.STOP. Area residents can remain anonymous when reporting information.

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this investigation.