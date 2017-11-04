DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

The November 7 general election ballot will include several state and local issues.

Van Wert city voters will be voting for the second time on an 0.28-percent income tax increase. Van Wert taxpayers currently pay a 1.72-percent income tax, which includes a 1 percent General Fund tax first passed in 1974, a half-percent Street Construction tax first passed in 1997, and a .22-percent Police & Fire Safety Capital tax first passed in 2000 (two-thirds of which can be used for police and fire salaries and benefits to maintain staffing levels in those departments).

The proposed tax would affect city departments currently funded by the General Fund. Those include police and fire departments, Van Wert Municipal Court, the parks department, the city administration, engineering and code enforcement, street lighting, and the health department. Of that amount, 66 percent goes to police and fire and 11 percent to the Municipal Court.

In addition to the loss of approximately $800,000 annually in state funding over the past few years, city voters also defeated a 2.5-mill replacement real estate tax in 1997 that would have generated $231,000 annually.

Income exempt from the tax includes active military pay, investment income and stock dividends, pensions, 401K distributions, disability benefits, social security payments, capital gains, and lottery winnings under $10,000.

If the tax is approved, Van Wert residents working in the city and earning $100,000 would pay an additional $280 annually.

Other issues on the ballot include in Van Wert County include a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for the Tri County Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) Board, and an 0.8-percent renewal levy for Vantage Career Center. Both issues are renewals of existing levies.

State-level issues include Issues 1 and 2.

Issue 1, or Marsy’s Law, provides additional rights for crime victims.

The proposed amendment would repeal and replace existing language in Section 10a of Article 1 of the state constitution and require that state law enforcement officials protect victims’ rights “as vigorously as the rights of the accused.”

Among the amendment’s provisions, victims would have the right to privacy and to be treated with respect, fairness, and dignity; the right to information about rights and services available to crime victims; the right to timely notification of all proceedings in a case; the right to be present and to speak at all court proceedings, including the right to petition a court to protect a victim’s rights; the right to a prompt conclusion of a case and to refuse a defendant’s discovery requests, other than those authorized under Article 1, Section 10, of the state constitution; the right to reasonable protection from an accused person; the right to notice of the release or escape of a defendant in a case in which they were victims; and the right to restitution of items of value taken by an accused.

Issue 2 would enact Chapter 194 of the Ohio Revised Code, which would require that state agencies not pay more for prescription drugs than the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and would require state payment of reasonable attorney fees and expenses to those who petitioned for the amendment to defend it.

A provision also requires that those who petitioned for the law pay $10,000 if the law is found unenforceable, and limit petitioners’ financial liability to that amount.

The issue has generated significant opposition from medical organizations and veterans groups, which charge that approximately two-thirds of Ohioans would pay higher drug costs if the measure is passed.