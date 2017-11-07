DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Today is Election Day, and, while a portion of county residents take advantage of early voting to cast their ballots, the majority of local voters still wait until today to vote.

In addition to two state ballot issues and three local issues, there are a number of contests among candidates seeking school board, city, village, and township offices.

While there is only one contested position in the city of Van Wert, two local school boards and several village council and township trustee contests are on today’s general election ballot.

In Van Wert, incumbent First Ward Councilman Fred Fisher, who was originally elected to one of City Council’s at-large positions, but was appointed to the First Ward seat following the death of John Marshall, will face Democrat challenger Jeff Agler, a former City Council member.

In the Crestview Local School District, five people are seeking three positions. Those running include incumbents Lori A. Bittner, Lonnie Nedderman, and Wes Skelton, along with challengers Nan Grace and Jacob Sawmiller.

In the Lincolnview Local School District, five people, including the three incumbents, are seeking three seats on that district’s Board of Education. Incumbents Eric K. Germann, Lori Eversole Snyder, and Scott Miller are seeking re-election, while two challengers, Amy L. Lauf and Mark Zielke, are also running.

The Van Wert City School District has the opposite situation. Only one candidate, Scott Mull, is seeking election, with two positions to fill. That means someone will need to be appointed to the second board seat.

Village council races include Convoy, where five candidates, Patti Cramer, Bill Dull, James Hyitt, Neal Orsbon, and Steven Rice, are vying for three open positions on the five-member Council.

There is also a village council race in Ohio City, where five people are seeking election to four open seats. Those running include Glory Agler, Carol D. Brown, Michael L. Edwards, Larry Krugh, and Jerry Ruwoldt.

Five of the county’s 12 townships also have election races today.

Four people are seeking two Harrison Township Board of Trustees seats. Those seeking election include Dustin Figley, Dennis Hoover, Jeremy J. Kitson, and Jon Miller.

Three people are seeking two trustee positions in Jackson Township. Those running include Scott C. Deitering, Tim Miller, and Winfred Douglas Teman.

In Jennings Township, four people are seeking two trustee positions. They include Michael T. Hiett, Vern Hobbs, Bob Louth, and Keith Savidge.

Three people are seeking two open seats on the Pleasant Township Board of Trustees. They include Tim Mengerink, Brian Schaffner, and Todd J. Wallace.

In Tully Township, three people are seeking two open trustee seats. They include Craig Feasby, Tom Gibson, and Rob Miller.

Polling sites in the county include the following:

Delphos Precincts 3A, 3B, 3C, 4A, and 4B vote at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3035, 213 W. Fourth St.

All of Van Wert’s 15 precincts, as well as Pleasant East, West, and North, vote at the Van Wert County Council on Aging, 220 Fox Road in Van Wert.

Harrison, Tully, and Union townships, as well as Convoy village voters voter at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 6727 Ohio 49.

Hoaglin, Jackson, and Ridge townships, and the village of Middle Point, vote at the Middle Point Community Building, 303 W. Sycamore St.

Jennings and York township voters will cast their ballots at Kingsley United Methodist Church, 15482 Mendon Road.

Ohio City village and Liberty Township voters will cast ballots at the Ohio City Community Building, 306 Lambert St.

Washington East and West precincts will vote at the Washington Township House, 22693B Lincoln Highway, Delphos.

Willshire and Wren voters will cast ballots at Praise Point Church, 555 Decatur Road in Willshire.