CONVOY — The season may not have ended how the Crestview Knights wanted, but there’s no doubt the 2017 season was one that won’t soon be forgotten.

The Knights (10-2) set a single season record for victories, qualified for the playoffs for the fifth consecutive year, earned the top seed in Division VII, Region 28 and won a home playoff game for the first time in school history before losing 35-32 to Minster in the regional semifinals.

Along the way, junior quarterback Drew Kline completed 138 of 224 passes for 2,203 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and he rushed 163 times for 1,079 yards and 14 touchdowns. Trevor Gibson ran for 11 touchdowns and 630 yards on just 111 carries, and Wade Sheets was the team’s leading receiver with 58 receptions for 1,078 yards and 14 scores. Derick Dealey had 30 catches for 519 yards and six touchdowns, and Charles Stefanek had 23 receptions for 396 yards and six scores. Stefanek also returned four kickoffs and one punt for touchdowns.

On the defensive side of the ball, Gibson led the team in tackles with 71.5, while Dylan Hicks had 51.5 tackles and a team-high 10.5 sacks. Freshman Brody Brecht finished the season with 48 tackles. Sheets had 11 interceptions and returned three for touchdowns, while Kline intercepted five passes, returning one for a touchdown.

While looking back at the season, Crestview head coach Jared Owens said his team was tight-knit.

“This team was unique because they embodied what a team should look like,” Owens said. “As a coach you preach about caring about each other, working hard together, sacrificing for each other, but this group truly bought into those things. They had great leaders and they believed in each other.”

Owens explained that after a 2016 loss in the regional championship game, the Knights approached the offseason and the 2017 season with a vengeance.

“It’s a tribute to how hard the kids and assistant coaches work,” Owens stated. “They were relentless in the offseason at bettering themselves. They have set the bar for what kind of sacrifice it takes to put yourself in position to have a really successful year.”

Owens also paid tribute to his small, but outstanding senior class – Chase Baker, Trevor Gibson, Dylan Hicks, Luke Mefferd, Chase Meyers, Grant Schlagbaum, Brayden Sellers, Darren Simmons and Charles Stefanek.

“Our seniors every year are special to our program,” Owens said. “They are the leaders of what we do, and how we do it. This group was no different. They graduate as the most successful class to put on a helmet here at Crestview. I expect the next group to realize that it is their time and rise to the occasion.”

“I think the foundation of the program is solid,” Owens added. “We have worked extremely hard and sacrificed a lot of blood, sweat, and tears to get to where we are now. However, we understand that we have more goals that we would like to achieve, and the younger kids realize that they will be in charge of carrying on next year and beyond.”

As is the case with most successful programs, parent and fan support is important, and Owens believes the enthusiasm from that group played a big role during the season.

“Our fan support was great this year, Owens said. “That really starts with the parents. We have a great group of parents who support their young men and the coaches in the right ways. They play a huge role in helping us come together as a team because they are always encouraging, support all our players, and go above and beyond to make the players experience special and memorable.”

“It makes my job so much more enjoyable because of the support they provide.”