SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Despite the loss of last year’s leading scorer (Ryan Rager), there’s reason for optimism for the 2017-2018 Lincolnview Lancers.

Head coach Brett Hammons welcomes back four starters, including two second team All-Northwest Conference players – seniors Caden Ringwald and Chayten Overholt, along with senior Isiac Bowersock and junior Ethan Kemler.

In addition, two other letter winners return for the Lancers – senior Tristin Miller and junior Zane Miller.

“We do have a lot returning, and at this same point as last year we are ahead,” Hammons said. “The guys have a better understanding of what we expect from them, and are doing a better job of picking things up. I have been pleased with the progress that is being made.”

The returning players, plus juniors Logan Williams, Ethan Parsons, Alek Bowersock, Kyle Wallis and Jorge Salinas will try to improve on last year’s 11-13 (4-4 NWC) finish.

“I feel we do a good job of getting out and running, and I also feel we can shoot the ball well from three point range,” Hammons said. “We do a good job of getting after the basketball on the defensive end of the floor.”

“We need to continue to work on every aspect of our game,” Hammons added. “One major area we have to focus on this year if we want to win more games is rebounding.”

Lincolnview’s non-conference schedule will present some challenges, with the likes of Van Wert, Upper Scioto Valley, Continental, Wayne Trace, Fort Jennings, Kalida, Ottoville, Fort Recovery, Miller City, Parkway, Delphos St. John’s, Arlington and Perry.

“Our non-conference schedule is very challenging,” Hammons explained. “We have a lot of tough games and I like that and so do the players. We like going against teams that will help make us better.”

As far as the NWC, Hammons believes the 2017-2018 title race should be a competitive one.

“I feel that the conference is going to be very balanced from top to bottom,” Hammons stated. “There are a lot of talented players and teams. I feel if we play to the level that we can we could put ourselves in very good position to contend in the conference.”

Lincolnview’s season will tipoff Saturday at Van Wert. The home opener will be December 8 against Upper Scioto Valley, then a road game against Continental the following night.