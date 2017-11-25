Santa Claus ditched his reindeer (only temporarily) for a vintage Ford Model T automobile (above) provided by the Kirchenbauer family for his visit to the city at noon on Friday. After motoring into town, Santa then talked to local children about their Christmas wishes at The Hotel Marsh in downtown Van Wert (below). The event is sponsored by the Van Wert Lions Club and the Dale Davies family. photos by Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent