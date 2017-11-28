VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — Santa Claus will be at Convoy’s Edgewood Park Community Building on Saturday, December 2, beginning at 1 p.m.

Children can chat with Santa and receive a treat; there will be also be crafts to participate in and refreshments will be served. Bring a camera for pictures of one’s children with Santa.

There will be collection boxes for non-perishable food items for the Helping Hands Food Pantry, for used cell phones for Crime Victim Services, and for unwanted eyeglasses for the Lions Club.

This Convoy community event is sponsored by the Convoy Lions Club.