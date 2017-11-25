Roger Weigle, of Hamilton, Indiana, and formerly of Van Wert, passed away on Thursday, November 23, 2017, at the James Cancer Hospital in Columbus.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 1, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos.

Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, November 30, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, where a parish wake will be held at 7:30 that evening, and an hour prior to services Friday at the church.