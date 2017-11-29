Roger Weigle of Hamilton, Indiana, and formerly of Van Wert, passed away on Thursday, November 23, 2017, at the James Cancer Hospital in Columbus.

He was born September 9, 1944, to Eugene and Mary Eva (German) Weigle, who both preceded him in death.

He is survived by two sons, Doug (Tammie) Weigle of Van Wert and Josh (Kersten) Weigle of Fort Wayne, Indiana; two daughters, Doris (Jim) Moon of Naples, Florida, and Jessica (Tony) Thornton of Mason; one brother, Bill (Alice) Weigle of Ness City, Kansas; four sisters, Karen Weigle of Rome City, Indiana; Leah Kleman of Masa, Arizona; Deanne (Bill) Focke of Kettering; and Kay (Bruce) Flinn of Middle Point; five grandchildren, Alexis (Dan) Lichtensteiger, Jenna (Ben Werling) Weigle, Connor and Addison Thornton, and Kaitlyn Baker, and one grandson due in March; and a great-granddaughter, Emma Lichtensteiger, due in December. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

An infant brother, Walter; and two brothers-in-law, Gerald Kleman and Gerald Joseph, also preceded him in death.

Roger was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos, and attended St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert. He was a graduate of St. John’s High School and Bowling Green State University.

He retired from Eaton Corporation, where he had worked for over 40 years as a system analyst manager. Roger was a handyman who could do anything from building a home to rebuilding a Corvette.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, December 1, 2017, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery, also in Delphos.

Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, November 30, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, where a parish wake will be held at 7:30 that evening, and an hour prior to services Friday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Cancer Research Institute.

Condolences may be expressed at www.harterandschier.com.