Rita G. Byer, 77, of Willshire, died at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, November 21, 2017, at the Chalet Village Health & Rehab in Berne, Indiana.

She was born December 9, 1939, in Adams County, Indiana, the daughter of Joseph and Esther (Steiner) Hartnett, who both preceded her in death. On July 12, 1963, she married Leon Lee Byer, who survives.

Other survivors include a son, Michael L. Byer of Lima; one daughter, Karla J. (Carey) Free of Decatur, Indiana; two sisters, M. Anne Schoeff of Greenville and J. Kaye Hartman of Van Buren, Indiana; two grandsons; and a great-grandchild on the way.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 25, at Woan, with Pastor Bob Shook officiating. Burial will be in Willshire Cemetery.

Visitation is from 3-7 p.m. Friday, November 24, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions: Pleasant Mills Baptist Church, Gideon’s International, or hospice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.cowanfuneralhome.com.