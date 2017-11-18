SCOTT TRUXELL/independent staff writer

COLUMBUS — Republican State Representative Craig Riedel of Defiance is one of six people vying to fill the 1st Ohio Senate seat recently vacated by Cliff Hite.

Citing health problems, Hite resigned from office in October. It was later revealed that he had inappropriate conversations with a female state employee.

After the Thanksgiving holiday, a panel of seven state senators will interview each of the six applicants separately before making a recommendation to the full Republican Senate Caucus. A formal vote is expected after that.

The process is expected to be complete by mid-December and the person selected will fill the remainder of Hite’s term, which expires at the end of 2018.

Riedel is in his first term as a state representative and serves Ohio’s 82nd District, which is comprised of Defiance, Paulding, and Van Wert counties, along with a portion of Auglaize County.

“Right now I represent three and a half counties as a state representative,” Riedel said. “I want the opportunity to have a positive impact on a broader part of Ohio.”

Senate District 1 is made up of Williams, Defiance, Paulding, Van Wert, Henry, Putnam, Hancock, and Hardin counties, and portions of Fulton, Auglaize, and Logan counties.