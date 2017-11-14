Ralph F. Taylor, 87, of Van Wert, died 7:45 p.m. Monday, November 13, 2017, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

He was born November 15, 1929, in Van Wert, to Henry Franklin and Rachel (DeCamp) Taylor, who preceded him in death. On January 9, 1956, he married the former Esther Yvonne Copeland, who survives in Van Wert.

Ralph is also survived by two sons, David (Cheryl) Taylor of Van Wert and Philip (Chris) Taylor of Butler, Indiana; four grandchildren, Andrea (Sean) McKenzie, Nicole Taylor, Jennifer Taylor, and Brian (Ashley) Taylor; and four great-grandchildren, Hannah McKenzie, Madison McKenzie, Cyane Gaines, and Taylor Gaines.

Mr. Taylor retired from the maintenance department at Eisenhauer Manufacturing in Van Wert and Convoy Care Center in Convoy. He had also worked at the former McKeddie’s Appliances in Van Wert.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, a member of American Legion Post 178 in Van Wert and the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary, was a former Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader and a recipient of the Silver Beaver Award, and was a member of the Van Wert IOOF chapter.

A sister, Patricia Rolsten, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 17, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with Pastor Tom Bolton officiating. Graveside military honors will be rendered at Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, November 16, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Donor’s choice.