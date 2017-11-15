The Middle Point Lions Club has announced the local winners of this year’s Lions International Peace Poster Contest. Lincolnview Elementary art teacher Melissa Stork invited her sixth grade students to create entries for the contest, while winners were selected by committee from the many wonderful projects. First-place winner is Kellynn Howard (left), and the second-place winner is Kaden Hohman (right). Both artists received a certificate and cash prize from the Middle Point Lions. Kellynn’s poster moves on to competition at the Northwest Ohio District level. Lions Club photo