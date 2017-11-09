SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — For the second straight season, the Crestview Knights have earned a spot in the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s Division VII regional semifinals. Last year, the Knights defeated Arlington 28-7 in Lima and Friday night they’ll try to do the same thing at Spartan Stadium, but against a different opponent, the Minster Wildcats.

It’s the first ever meeting between the two schools, and the winner will advance to next week’s Region 28 championship game against Delphos St. John’s (7-4) or Sidney Lehman Catholic (10-1).

Crestview rolled to more than 500 yards of total offense and scored 55 unanswered points on the way to last Friday’s 63-22 regional quarterfinal win over Ansonia. The Knights also held the Tigers and their potent Wing-T offense to just 303 yards. It was the first home playoff win in school history, and it improved Crestview’s record to 10-1.

“I thought we were solid in all three phases and took advantage of opportunities we had to make big plays,” Crestview head coach Jared Owens said.

“Our guys up front did a great job of communicating and being physical,” Owens added. “Our execution up front was a real positive for us.”

Owens also complimented the play of senior linebacker and running back Luke Mefferd.

“Luke has dealt with a lot of adversity injury wise, but he has continued to fight through that and will do anything we ask of him to help the team win.”

The Knights have spent the week preparing for Minster, a team battle tested by playing in the rugged Midwest Athletic Conference. The Wildcats went 6-4 during the regular season, then opened the playoffs with a 40-24 victory over Fort Loramie.

Minster opened the regular season with three wins, then lost four straight, falling to Marion Local, Fort Recovery, St. Henry and Coldwater before winning three consecutive games to close the regular season.

“Minster has a dual-threat quarterback who has played in a bunch of big games for them,” Owens explained. “He appears to be a leader on both sides of the ball for them. They are physical up front and play a disciplined style of defense.”

Through 11 games, quarterback Jared Huelsman has rushed 199 times for 1,127 yards and 15 touchdowns, and has completed 106 of 199 passes for 1,592 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Isaac Schmiesing is the team’s second leading rusher with 621 yards and seven touchdowns, and he leads the Wildcats in receiving with 29 catches for 293 yards.

As a team, Minster averages 24.9 points and 316 yards per game – 166 rushing and 150 passing. Defensively, the Wildcats give up 16.6 points per game, along with 142.5 yards rushing and 145 yards passing per game.

One area where the Wildcats excel is giveway/takeaway. Minster is plus-16 in that category, and the Wildcats have scored 117 points off turnovers.

The Knights will counter with their balanced offense that averages 43 points and 383.7 yards per game – 185.4 rushing and 198.4 passing.

Drew Kline has completed 123 of 201 passes for 2,044 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s also rushed 130 times for 845 yards and 12 more scores.

Wade Sheets is the team’s leading receiver with 50 catches for 995 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Defensively, the Knights surrender 317 yards and 25 points per game.

Friday’s Crestview-Minster game will air live on WKSD 99.7FM, and will stream live at www.thevwindependent.com.