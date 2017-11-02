SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — The 2017 regular season is in the books, and football playoff time is upon us.

Crestview (No. 4 in the Associated Press poll) finished 9-1 (6-1 NWC), but it wasn’t easy in Week 10. The Knights needed a fourth quarter touchdown to ice a 36-22 win over Paulding.

“They came into the game with energy and enthusiasm,” head coach Jared Owens said. “We battled hard and beat a team in a style of game that we haven’t had to play this year due to the conditions. I was proud of our effort.”

Crestview is the No.1 seed in Division VII, Region 28, and the Knights will begin the Ohio High School Athletic Association postseason at home Friday night against No. 8 seed Ansonia (6-4, 6-2 Cross Country Conference), with the winner advancing to the regional semifinals against Minster or Fort Loramie.

After a 1-4 start, the Tigers won five consecutive games and finished fourth in the CCC. Led by 37th year coach Eugene Hoening, Ansonia enters the playoffs averaging 33.3 points per game, while giving up 22.3 points per contest. Offensively, the Tigers run the Wing-T, and average 384 yards of offense per game – 293 on the ground and 91 through the air.

“They like to run the ball with three or four capable running backs,” Owens said. “They have a wide receiver that is tall and can go up and catch the ball well. Their offensive line is big and strong.”

Ansonia’s Jarvis Thwaits has 135 carries for a team-leading 798 yards and nine touchdowns. Cody Sanders has 92 carries for 613 yards and five touchdowns, while Brock Shellhaas has 76 carries for 540 yards and six scores. Devyn Sink has 40 carries for 304 yards and seven touchdowns. Hunter Buckingham is 45 of 95 passing for 881 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions. His favorite target is Hunter Muir, who has 28 catches for 630 yards and five touchdowns.

Owens knows Ansonia offers other challenges, besides on offense.

“Defensively they run a 4-4 with man and zone coverage in behind it,” Owens explained. “They are aggressive and physical. It appears that they are well coached and take pride in their special teams as well.”

Crestview’s offense is averaging 370 yards per game – 199 passing and and 171 rushing. During the regular season, Drew Kline completed 113 of 188 passes for 1,853 yards, 22 touchdowns and just six interceptions, and he rushed for 792 yards (124 carries) and 11 more touchdowns. Trevor Gibson rushed 96 times for 519 yards and 10 touchdowns, and Wade Sheets caught a team-high 44 passes for 849 yards and 11 touchdowns. On special teams, Charles Stefanek has returned four kickoffs and one punt for touchdowns and Dylan Hicks has converted 32 of 46 PATS.

The Knights are averaging 41.1 points per game, and giving up 25.3 points per contest.

“We must stop and prevent the big play,” Hoenig said of Crestview. “We must contain their speed, and we must contain their quarterback and defend the option effectively.”

According to Owens, preparing for the postseason is no different than preparing for a regular season game, but he acknowledged the intensity is different.

“The only difference is it is a win or go home situation, so I think that brings the level of focus and energy to a higher level,” Owens said. “I think often times it is more intense because both teams know that it is a must win game.”

Friday’s Crestview-Ansonia playoff game will air live on WERT 1220AM and 104.3FM, and will stream live at www.thevwindependent.com.