SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

It’s Week No. 14, which means just 28 Ohio high school football teams are left in the OHSAA playoffs – four in each of seven divisions.

Last week, I picked just two games and predicted both of them correctly, which boosted my postseason record to 22-2. As expected, Marion Local topped Coldwater and Minster defeated Delphos St. John’s.

Here are my predictions for Friday’s games (projected winner in bold):

Division VI

Marion Local (13-0) vs. Liberty Benton (12-1) at Wapakoneta: Marion Local has shut out all three playoff opponents. I won’t be shocked if Liberty Benton scores on the Flyers, but I’m picking Marion Local to win and advance to next week’s title game.

Division VII

Minster (9-4) vs. Norwalk St. Paul (13-0) at Lima: I’ve had the privilege to watch both of this teams during the postseason, and both have been impressive. I don’t usually pick against MAC schools, but I believe the Flyers will get the win and move on to Canton.

Next week, I’ll make predictions for all seven state championship games.