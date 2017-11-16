SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This won’t take long this week, as four Midwest Athletic Conference teams are the only area ones left in the OHSAA football playoffs. In an interesting twist, the four will meet in two different regional championship games, which means the MAC is guaranteed to have two teams in next week’s state semifinals.

Last week, I was 5-1 picking games with the only loss being Crestview. The Knights almost pulled it off, but came up just short against Minster. My record for the postseason is 20-2.

Here are my picks for Week No. 13 (projected winner in bold):

Marion Local (12-0) vs. Coldwater (9-3): These two MAC heavyweights will meet in the Division VI, Region 24 title game at Sidney. Marion Local won the regular season matchup 13-7, and I’m picking the Flyers to win Friday night. If I’m correct, Coldwater’s amazing streak of appearing in eight straight state championship games will come to an end.

Delphos St. John’s (8-4) vs. Minster (8-4): The Wildcats held off Crestview, while Delphos St. John’s got past Sidney Lehman Catholic last Friday to advance to the Division VII, Region 28 championship game at Wapakoneta. Minster won the regular season matchup 41-14. I think this one will be much closer the second time around, and I won’t be shocked if the Blue Jays pull off a mild upset. However, I’m picking Minster to win and advance to the state semifinals.