SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

224 teams took part in last week’s regional quarterfinals, and 112 of those teams moved on to the regional semifinals, also known as Week No. 12.

Last week I went 14-1 predicting area playoff games, with the only mistake being Anna vs. Middletown Madison. In their first-ever playoff appearance, the Mohawks upset the state-ranked Rockets 14-10.

This week, I have just six area games to predict, so here goes (projected winners are in bold):

Division VII, Region 28

Crestview (10-1) vs. Minster (7-4) at Lima: Based on previous results I usually don’t pick against MAC schools. Minster made it to last year’s state title game before falling to Warren JFK, so the Wildcats know a thing or two about deep playoff runs. The Knights advanced to last year’s regional finals, so the team does have extra playoff experience. I’ve gone back and forth with this one, and Crestview is probably considered the underdog here. The Knights will have to play a near perfect game to win and advance to Week No. 13. I’ll pick the Knights in a mild upset.

Delphos St. John’s (7-4) vs. Sidney Lehman Catholic (10-1) at Allen East: This is one of the more intriguing match-ups around the area. In my mind, it’s a toss up, but I’m going to say the Blue Jays win a close one, and advance to the regional championship game.

Division VI, Region 24

Lima Central Catholic (10-1) vs. Coldwater (8-3) at Wapakoneta: You have to hand it to the Thunderbirds. They’ve piled up 10 wins while playing an independent schedule made up of opponents from Divisions II to VII. However, they have to play a team that’s made to the state title game for seven consecutive years. It’s a tough draw, and I’m going to have to go with the Cavaliers.

Marion Local (11-0) vs. Spencerville (9-2) at Piqua: The Flyers are defending Division VI state champions, and they’ve won state football titles in four of the last five years. They’ve also allowed seven points or less in nine of their 11 games. Spencerville has enjoyed a I have to pick Marion Local.

Division VI, Region 22

Liberty-Benton (10-1) vs. Hicksville (9-2) at Defiance: As much as I’d like to see the Aces win, I’m picking Liberty-Benton. The Eagles can score points in bunches, and defensively they’ve pitched six shutouts this season, which is pretty impressive.

Division IV, Region 14

Shelby (11-0) vs. St. Marys Memorial (10-1) at Marion: Shelby has as many as six potential Division I college players on the team, including University of Minnesota bound quarterback Brennan Armstrong. I’ve seen him play, and he’s the real deal as a dual-threat quarterback. Shelby has given up some yards to opposing runners, and they’ll have their hands full with the rushing attack of the Roughriders. I just think Shelby has too many weapons, and will win the game.