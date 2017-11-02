SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Just like that, the regular season is complete and the playoffs are about to get underway.

There are two notable changes to the postseason – all playoff games will be played on Friday nights until the championship games, and the title games will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium (formerly known as Fawcett Stadium) in Canton. The championship games had been played at Ohio Stadium since 2014, and for a number of years before that, the games were split between Canton and Massillon.

Before I get to Week No. 11 playoff predictions, I’d like to thank all area football teams, players and coaches for an enjoyable regular season.

Last week, I was 15-5, which brought my regular season record to 165-59 (73.6 percent). I’ll continue making predictions, as long as area schools are in the playoffs.

Here are predictions for Week No. 11 (projected winner in bold):

Ansonia (6-4) at Crestview (9-1): The Knights are the top seed in Division VII, Region 28, and the team finished No. 4 in the season’s final Associated Press football poll. This game should be a runaway, right? It could be, but it also may be closer than people think. Ansonia runs the old Wing-T offense and runs it quite well. I’m picking Crestview, but don’t be surprised if the Tigers hang around for a bit.

Wayne Trace (6-4) at Norwalk St. Paul (10-0): This is a tough draw for the Raiders. Wayne Trace struggled down the stretch, while the Flyers finished as poll champions. Something else to keep in mind: St. Paul hasn’t lost a home game since Week No. 3 of the 2014 season. My pick is Norwalk St. Paul.

Riverside DeGraff (6-4) at Delphos St. John’s (6-4): There’s no doubt that Riverside is playoff worthy, but I’m going with the Blue Jays, especially at home.

Mechanicsburg (8-2) at Spencerville (8-2): This could be a tossup game. Mechanicsburg’s two losses have come to Division V teams with a combined 20-0 record. After losing two games to open the season, the Bearcats have rattled off eight consecutive wins. I’ll go with Spencerville in a close one.

Ada (7-3) at Liberty Benton (9-1): The Eagles have shut out six opponents this season, and they’ll turn their attention to the air attack of the Bulldogs. I’d like to see Ada win, but I’m going with Liberty Benton.

Elida (8-2) at Trotwood Madison (10-0): Trotwood Madison was in last year’s Division III state championship, but lost to Akron Hoban 30-0. This team is loaded again, and is one of the favorites to return to the title game.

Other games: Highland at St. Marys, Anna at Madison, Gibsonburg at Hicksville, Dayton Christian at Lima Central Catholic, Bethel at Coldwater, Fort Recovery at Marion Local, Calvert at Edgerton, Fort Loramie at Minster, Perry at Sidney Lehman Catholic.