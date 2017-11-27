VW independent/submitted information

“Lights for Lives” was a successful operation that showed what can be accomplished by law enforcement working cooperatively in a multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional effort. In the spirit of co-operation the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Findlay District and nearly 30 agencies in Northwest Ohio from the following counties: Williams, Fulton, Lucas, Defiance, Henry, Putnam, Hancock, Van Wert, Allen, and Hardin Counties participated.

“Lights for Lives” is a multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional, cooperative enforcement campaign focused on officers activating their overhead lights and stopping as many vehicles that have committed traffic violations to save as many lives as possible. It began at midnight November 20 and ran until noon on November 22, kicking off the holiday driving season.

During the 60-hour period, there were no lives lost as the result of a traffic crash in the 12-county area. During the 60-hour operation officers reported stopping 2,238 vehicles and issued 1,038 citations. A total of 102 safety belt citations were issued, while 34 impaired drivers were removed from Ohio’s roadways.

On behalf of all law enforcement who participated in “Lights for Lives”, the Patrol would like to remind motorists this holiday season to always buckle up, as it is the one thing most likely to save their life! Additionally, they must remember to plan ahead and never operate a vehicle when impaired by drugs and/or alcohol.