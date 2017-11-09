Print for later

Patricia B. Ayers, 55, of Convoy, died at 7:59 p.m. Wednesday, November 8, 2017, at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born July 2, 1962 in Chicago, Illinois, to Patricia H. (Botarf) Madriaga, who survives in Bourbonnais, Illinois, and the late Donald Madriaga. She married Randy D. Keller and he survives.

Other survivors include a daughter, Vanessa Ayers of Van Wert; one son, Joe Ayers of Chicago; three brothers, Vince (Phyllis) Madriaga, Mike (Kimmy) Madriaga, and Brian Madriaga; a sister, Karol (Dan) Wroblewski; and three grandchildren.

A celebration of her life will be held from 3-8 p.m. Saturday, November 11, at Special Occasions in Convoy.

Preferred memorials: To the family to help cover expenses.

Arrangements are being handled by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

