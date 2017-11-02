Van Wert independent

MIDDLE POINT — For more than a year, Middle Point residents had to pass a vacant, fire-damaged house that occupied a prominent corner in the heart of the village.

Now, thanks to the efforts of the Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation (land bank) and village officials, a beautiful — and useful — park now stands in its place.

Land bank and village officials got together Tuesday evening to officially open the park, located at 201 E. Jackson St. in Middle Point.

“This was a very gratifying project,” said JoAnne Simmerman, land bank program manager. “Where once we had blight, we now have a beautiful park.”

Simmerman noted the project was a collaborative effort between the land bank and Middle Point village officials.

“Mike Wolfcale, village administrator, went above and beyond,” she noted. “He was on the site almost daily and worked side by side with the demolition company, Garver Excavation LLC. He contributed creative ideas for the greening and was instrumental in repurposing a vintage gazebo that was in storage.”

Wolfcale was equally complimentary of the land bank’s efforts in the project.

“We are very thankful and appreciative of the efforts of the land bank,” he noted.

Rob Garver, owner of Garver Excavating, which demolished the blighted house and performed the greening work, was also pleased with how the project turned out.

“It was a pleasure to work on this project,” he said. “Through every phase of the demolition and greening, residents would stop by and thank us.”