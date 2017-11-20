VW independent/submitted information

MIDDLE POINT — The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association will be hosting its annual Pearl Harbor Commemorative Match to remember American heroes, both past and present.

This CMP sanctioned match will be held on Saturday, December 2, at the Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Club, 9063 Ringwald Road near Middle Point. The safety briefing will be held at 9 a.m. and the match will start at 9:30 that morning.

For area residents who have wanted to shoot an M-1 Garand military rifle, this is the match to attend. Once people shoot in the match, they are then eligible to purchase an M-1 from the CMP. For those who do not have a rifle, the club has M-1 rifles to loan out to the public to use in this match. However, any military rifle may be used. The cost to participate is $4, which is the target fee. For people who need to purchase ammo, the club has 30.06 ammo at $23 for 40 rounds.

For those who have never participated in a match, there will be a clinic starting at 9 a.m. that will include how an M-1 operates, as well as match protocols. The club also has a National Match AR 15 for participants who might want to try it out.

For more information, check out the club’s website at www.vwoutdoorsmen.info , or call 419.203.8662.