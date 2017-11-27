VW independent/submitted information

OHIO CITY — Two dozen Van Wert High School girls’ basketball players gathered in Ohio City recently to discuss collectively what they believe the story of Van Wert County is to them and their friends. The discussion group was the first of several expected to meet before the first week of February to participate in a workshop led by the 2018 Van Wert County Leadership Class.

“The Our Story Project established to create a master narrative for the county requires input from several community members, and we were excited to offer the first of these in Ohio City to a group of high school students,” said Amanda Miller, co-leader of the Our Story Project.

“Their insight gave us a unique perspective of how many of the youth view our county’s growth, leadership, and opportunity,” said Melissa Clouse, who is part of the Leadership Class project.

Community-focused, consensus-driven workshops — along with an online version of the workshop for the general public — will be taking place over the next several months, facilitated by Leadership Class members facilitating around the county in various group settings and communities.

The project is focusing on defining the human personality of the county and providing guidance to all sectors of the community on how to communicate that personality authentically.

“To be economically competitive and attract the talent and businesses we need, we must first understand ourselves and what sets us apart in the global economy,” said Main Street Van Wert Project Manager Dan Baisden, who is co-leader of the project. “We are especially thankful for the community leadership of Ohio City for providing the space for our first focus group, and the leadership of Van Wert High School girls’ basketball program for their participation.”

For more information about the Our Story Project or to find out how to participate, email ourstoryvwco@gmail.com.