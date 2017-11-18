VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert YWCA and Orchard Tree restaurant are teaming up for Dining to Donate on Tuesday, November 28. On that date, 10 percent of sales between 5:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. will be donated to the YWCA youth programs.

“This event will make a big impact in the youth programs at the YWCA,” said Julie Schaufelberger, YWCA outreach coordinator. “We are excited to team up with Orchard Tree and appreciate their generosity (and) we encourage the community to raise a fork to this great cause.”

Those who intend to dine must have a coupon indicating they want 10 percent of their sales to benefit this YWCA program. Coupons are available at the front desk of the YWCA and will be available at Orchard Tree at the cash register. YWCA Housing staff members will be present during various shifts to bus tables.

“This is a great way for the YW representatives to make community connections and we look forward to seeing many people for the breakfast, lunch, and dinner shifts,” Schaufelberger added.