VW independent/submitted information

Roller skating parties, soda fountain socials, volleyball leagues, gymnastics, church gatherings — the staff hears all the time about memorable events that happened historically at the YWCA of Van Wert County. This holiday season is the perfect time to share those memories from the past 101 years the YWCA has served the community.

On Thursday, November 16, from 4-8 p.m., the YWCA will be opening its doors for the first event of this year’s Festival of Trees. This will kick-off the Festival of Trees and, during the above hours, the community will be welcome to view beautiful items to be sold at the Toast and tour the amazing facility.

Those in attendance at the open house will also have a chance to purchase raffle tickets to win a holiday wine basket. Tickets are $1 each or $5 for six. Toast silent auction items will also be on display to place a bid on. The silent auction will conclude during the Toast, with winners notified if not present.

Numerous businesses and individuals throughout the area decorate and donate everything from traditional to modern holiday items for silent bidding.

“We want to give those who are not able to attend the Toast event a chance to stop up and see the beautiful pieces, as well our gorgeous building,” said YWCA Executive Director Kimberly Laudick. “We are so proud of all we do and stand for at the YWCA and look forward to sharing this with the community during these events.

“Our mission — to eliminate racism and empower women — is at the forefront of all we do, but empowering all to feel as though they have a place in the heart of our YWCA is just as important,” Laudick added. “A place to go to for help; to maintain and build new memories for years to come; to offer safety and security, no matter the need, without judgement; we are the YWCA of Van Wert County.

“Join us on Thursday, November 16, to be a part of it,” concluded Laudick.

The YWCA is a non-profit organization partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and United Way.