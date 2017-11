Print for later

Tweet about it

Van Wert independent sports

Here is this week’s sports broadcast schedule for radio stations WKSD 99.7FM and WERT 1220AM and 104.3FM. Start times for high school games are approximate.

Tuesday, November 28

Girls basketball – Antwerp at Paulding, 7:10 p.m. (WKSD)

Wednesday, November 29

Ohio State baskeball – OSU at Clemson 6:30 p.m. (WKSD)

Thursday, November 30

Urban Meyer Call-In Show 6:05 p.m. (WKSD)

Friday, December 1

Division VII state football championship – Minster vs. Cuyahoga Hts, 10 a.m. (OHSAA Radio Network, WKSD)

Boys basketball – Continental at Paulding 7:10 p.m. (WKSD)

Saturday, December 2

Division VI state football championship – Marion Local vs. Kirtland, 10 a.m. (OHSAA Radio Network, WKSD)

College football – Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m. (WKSD)

Boys basketball: Lincolnview at Van Wert 7:10 p.m. (WERT)

Sunday, December 3

Ohio State women’s basketball – Maine at OSU, 12:45 p.m. (WKSD)