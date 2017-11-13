Submitted information

Average retail gasoline prices in Ohio have fallen 6.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.53 per gallon on Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 gas outlets in Ohio. This compares with the national average, which has increased 1.5 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.55 per gallon, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Ohio during the past week, prices Sunday were 56.1 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and 12.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 8.6 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 39.8 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

“If you use gas prices to figure out the time of year it is, you’d probably think it’s spring, based on the continued upward trend showing up in much of the country,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Absent is the beloved fall at the pump that we’re used to that accompanies the fall weather, but apparently this year is playing a trick on motorists.

“The cheapest price this year was in July while the most expensive showed up after the driving season concluded as Harvey hit, and we may get closer to that mark as gasoline inventories continue to drift to new multi-year lows,” DeHaan added. “It’s been a lousy time for motorists, and I’d expect to see some cut their spending during the holidays as gas prices are up.”