VW independent/submitted information

LIMA — The construction season is winding down for the Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 1, with the following projects listed for the week of November 13:

Van Wert County

Ohio 697, between Ohio 116 and the Delphos city line, will be reduced to one lane through the work zone for sealing of pavement cracks. Work is being performed by the ODOT Van Wert County maintenance garage.

Ohio 49, between U.S. 30 and the Convoy village line, will be reduced to one lane through the work zone for sealing of pavement cracks. Work is being performed by the ODOT Van Wert County maintenance garage.

U.S. 30 over Monkey Run, west of Richey Road, will be reduced to one lane through the work zone for bridge repairs on the eastbound and westbound structures. Work will begin within this week on the westbound structure. Lane restrictions will occur in both directions through late November. Work is being performed by Global Outdoor Solutions of Cleveland.

U.S. 30, both eastbound and westbound, is reduced to one lane through the work zone at the following locations for projects that will repair the pavement and joints, improve drainage and resurface the route. Paving is complete, and remaining work to install pavement markings, pavement reflectors and rumble strips will be complete within the next two weeks. Work is being performed by the Shelly Company of Findlay.

From just east of Township Road 127 to just east of County Road 185

From U.S. 224 to Ohio 49

Paulding County

Ohio 500, between TR 21 and TR 33, southwest of Payne, will be reduced to one lane through the work zone for drainage work. Work is being performed by the ODOT Paulding County maintenance garage.

U.S. 24 westbound, just west of U.S. 127, will be reduced to one lane through the work zone for pavement repairs. Work is being performed by the ODOT Paulding County maintenance garage.

Putnam County

County Road 12, between Ohio 613 and TR F-12, is now open following a culvert replacement.

Ohio 65 north of the village of Belmore is now open following railroad crossing repair.

Ohio 65 near county Road 5 in the village of Leipsic is open following railroad crossing repair.