LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 1 has listed the following highway construction projects or the week of November 20:

Van Wert County

Ohio 697, between Ohio 116 and the Delphos city line, will be reduced to one lane through the work zone for sealing of pavement cracks. Work is being performed by the ODOT Van Wert County maintenance garage.

Ohio 49, between U.S. 30 and the Convoy village line, will be reduced to one lane through the work zone for sealing of pavement cracks. Work is being performed by the ODOT Van Wert County maintenance garage.

U.S. 30 over Monkey Run, west of Richey Road, will be reduced to one lane through the work zone for bridge repairs on the eastbound and westbound structures. Lane restrictions will occur in both directions through late November. Work is being performed by Global Outdoor Solutions of Cleveland.

U.S. 30, both eastbound and westbound, is reduced to one lane through the work zone at the following locations for projects that will repair the pavement and joints, improve drainage and resurface the route. A permanent work zone is still in place only on the eastbound lanes from Ohio 49 to Colwell Road; additional temporary and/or moving work zones will still occur in both directions and at both locations through the projects’ completion. Paving is complete at both locations, and remaining work to install pavement markings, pavement reflectors and rumble strips will be complete within the next week. Work is being performed by Shelly Company of Findlay.

From just east of township Road 127 to just east of county Road 185

From U.S. 224 to Ohio 49

Paulding County

Ohio 114 at township Road 11, just east of the Ohio-Indiana state line, will be reduced to one lane through the work zone for ditch repair. Work is being performed by the ODOT Paulding County maintenance garage.

Ohio 114 between county Road 187 and township Road 197 will be reduced to one lane through the work zone for drainage repair. Work is being performed by the ODOT Paulding County maintenance garage.

Putnam County

There are no projects scheduled in Putnam County that are anticipated to affect highway traffic during the week of November 20.