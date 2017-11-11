Nicole D. Myers

Nicole D. (Shumaker) Myers, 34, of Convoy, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 9, 2017, at Van Wert County Hospital.

She was born June 13, 1983, in Lima.

A 2002 graduate of Delphos St. John’s High School, Nicole married the love of her life, Wes Myers, on June 14, 2008. Always wanting to help people, she worked as an optometric assistant at Van Wert Vision, and previously worked for St. Rita’s Medical Center and Van Wert County Hospital for many years.

An incredibly loving, caring, and devoted mother and wife, Nicole adored her son and husband. Her family was the most important thing to her, and she cherished the time spent with them. Nicole constantly put others’ needs before herself. With the gift of gab, Nicole was always smiling and talking to people. She never knew a stranger. Nicole was an avid reader and a passionate, diehard Michigan Wolverines and Dallas Cowboys fan. She loved the Lord and was a member of Convoy United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her loving husband, Wes J. Myers of Convoy; a son, Evan J. Myers of Convoy; her mother and stepfather, Deborah (Bechtel) and Derek Henry of Wapakoneta; her father and stepmother, Chuck and Cindy Shumaker of Delphos; brothers, Matt (Jessica) Shumaker of Columbus and Dagan Henry of Tennessee; two sisters, Tara Reynolds of Lima and Brittany Reynolds of Eaton, Indiana; her grandparents, Jim and Sandy Bechtel of Lima, Eloise Shumaker of Delphos, and Mazie Henry of Arkansas; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Donna and Stephen Myers of Convoy; two brothers-in-law, Scott (Glenda) Myers and Terry (Tricia) Myers, both of Convoy; aunts and uncles Jim and Gracie Bechtel of Wapakoneta, Mike and Dawn Coburn of Elburn, Indiana; Mike Shumaker of Milford, Joe and Jackie Shumaker of Delphos, and Amy and Scott Nowak of Sylvania; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Her grandfather, Jim Shumaker, and Buddy, her beloved dog, preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 16, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with Pastor Bill Thomas officiating.

Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, November 15, at the funeral home.

Keeping with Nicole’s nurturing nature, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the family for the continued care and education of her son, Evan.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.