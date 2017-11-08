Michael A. Springer, 58, of Convoy, passed away Sunday, November 5, 2017, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne.

Mike was born in Hicksville on September 4, 1959.

He was a union steward for United Steelworkers Local 00854, working at CQT Kennedy in Van Wert, but was most comfortable in the outdoors while hunting and fishing or cheering for the Buckeyes and the Packers.

Mike will be sadly missed by his wife, Laura, of Convoy; mother Doris (Gruber) of Antwerp; daughters Candace (Josh) Feehan of Antwerp and Casey (Fernando Jasso) Springer of Hicksville; stepchildren Brittany (Larry Frese) Webster of Van Wert and Ethan (Brooke Combs) Webster; siblings Jeanine (Jeff) Alpaugh of Bryan, Debra Goeltzenleuchter of Sherwood, Keith (Maria) Springer of Bryan, and Melanie Bair of Antwerp; mother-in-law Diana Mace of Van Wert; and grandchildren Adalyn, Gavyn, and Rae Lynn Jasso, Aubree Feehan, Maxton Fair, Kolston and Kyeston Frese, and Tucker Webster.

He was preceded in death by his father, Norman.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 11, at Dooley Funeral Home in Antwerp. Burial will be in Maumee Cemetery.



Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, November 10, and an hour prior to services Saturday at the funeral home.



Preferred memorials: American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association, or the Van Wert Fire Department.

Condolences may be expressed at www.dooleyfuneralhome.com.