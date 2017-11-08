Melvin Rode, Ph.D., P.E., 75, of Delphos, passed away on November 7, 2017, at the Van Wert Inpatient Hospice Center surrounded by his family.

He was born November 20, 1941, in Jennings Township, Putnam County, to Henry T. and Rosa M. (Kroeger) Rode, who both preceded him in death. On October 29, 1971, he married Marilyn A. (nee Morris) Cowdrey in Miamisburg, and she also preceded him in death.

Survivors include three sons, Richard Morris Cowdrey of White Lake, Michigan, Thomas Melvin (Allison) Rode of Delphos, and John Henry (Lindsay) Rode of Swartz Creek, Michigan; six grandsons; two brothers, Ralph (Maureen) Rode of Elida, and Arnold (Mary Ann) Rode of Ottoville; a sister, Alice (Thomas) Kaverman of St. John; and one brother-in-law, William Hemker of Delphos.

A sister, Lenore Hemker of Delphos, also preceded him in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 11, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery, also in Delphos.

Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, November 9, and 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, November 10, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, where a parish wake will be held at 7:30 Friday evening.

Preferred memorials: St. John’s Schools, local cancer funds of donor’s choice, or The Landeck Improvement Fund.

Condolences may be expressed at www.harterandschier.com.