Van Wert independent

Although he is not backing off his statement that cost-cutting measures are needed with the second defeat of the 0.28-percent city income tax increase, Van Wert Mayor Jerry Mazur is backtracking on a statement he made that city assist EMS calls would stop.

“As a result of the recent failure of the 0.28 (percent) income tax, I made a statement to the news media regarding the discontinuation of providing EMS assist calls as a means of reducing cost,” the mayor said in a release on Thursday. “In reviewing my comment with (Fire) Chief (Jon) Jones, I find that I have misspoken, and for the immediate future, such calls will continue to be provided.”

The mayor did note that, at the present time, city officials are collaborating with several health care organizations in order to identify frequent users of the assist service.

“As these people become more apparent, one of the many organizations may be able to step in and provide better long-term health care,” Mayor Mazur noted. “This collaborative effort would subsequently alleviate some cost the city is presently sustaining.”

The mayor noted that, with the second failure of the income tax increase, his administration, city department heads, and City Council will be working together on a strategic plan to operate the city on less money. Mayor Mazur said that more specifics on cost-cutting measures will be publicized as they are developed.