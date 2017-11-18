Mary L. Thitoff, 94, of Delphos, passed away on Friday, November 17, 2017, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Delphos.

She was born November 28, 1922, in Lima, the daughter of Otto and Mary (Joseph) Stratton, who both preceded her in death. She married Richard M. Thitoff, who died December 29, 1992.

She is survived by three sons, Charles (Geralene), Michael, and John, all of Delphos; three daughters, Sandra (Jim) Schimmoller of Springfield, Cynthia (Bill) Thiebaut of Van Wert, and Jane (Jack) Leininger of Delphos; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

A son, Thomas; one grandson, Kevin Thitoff; three sisters, Helen Bennett, Ruby Mihm, and Isabelle Houston; one brother, James Stratton; and a daughter-in-law, Linda Barnes Thitoff, also preceded her in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 21, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos. Burial will follow at St. John’s Cemetery.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Monday, November 20, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, where a Catholic Ladies of Columbia service will be held at 3 p.m. and a parish wake at 7:30 that evening.

Preferred memorials: St. John’s Parish Foundation or Delphos Senior Citizens Center.