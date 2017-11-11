Submitted information

The public is invited to a special Sunday service to be held from 10 a.m. until noon on November 19 at Whitehorse Biker Church at the YWCA of Van Wert County.

The church will welcome back veteran Marine Corps sniper Chico Simich as its guest speaker. Simich’s resolve and love for Jesus Christ has opened doors for him ranging from prison ministry and first responder ministry to his work as a patch holder in Whitehorse Ministries.

Come enjoy a special message from this truth speaking man of God!

Whitehorse Biker Church is a non-denominational Christian fellowship that believes in ministering to people right where they are, in their “situation of life”. Regardless of where people are found, the church receives them as they are, loves them unconditionally, and sows “seeds” of love, grace, and the mercy of God, which produces life changing, radical transformations.