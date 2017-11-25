Van Wert independent sports

Midwest Athletic Conference members Marion Local and Minster are bound for state championship games in Canton next week.

In Division VI state semifinal football action at Wapakoneta, Marion Local (14-0) defeated Liberty Benton (12-2) 31-13. It was the first time during the postseason that the Flyers surrendered points.

The defending state champions will play Kirtland (14-0) for the state title at 10 a.m. Saturday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

Minster (10-4) is headed to Canton as well, and will play Cuyahoga Heights (12-1) for the Division VII state championship at 10 a.m. Friday morning.

The Wildcats routed top-ranked Norwalk St. Paul 40-7 Friday night at Lima Spartan Stadium. Quarterback Jared Huelsman had 44 carries for 271 yards and five touchdowns, and he completed 11 of 16 passes for 93 yards, one touchdown and one interception.