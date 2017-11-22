DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

The Lincolnview Local Board of Education honored the boys’ and girls’ cross country teams for their state appearances and also sent a resolution of support to Columbus for Ohio Senate Bill 216, the state’s education reform bill, during its November meeting on Tuesday.

Coach Matt Langdon brought members of his boys’ and girls’ cross country teams that finished 12th and 20th, respectively, at the Division IV state cross country meet in Columbus.

Coach Langdon said he was amazed by the fact that both teams made it to state — a first for Lincolnview.

“The kids had an incredible year this year, and it was a lot of fun to be with them,” Langdon said, and also thanked the community for its support of the teams during the season.

Superintendent Jeff Snyder also talked about the fact that seven members of the team were also scholar-athletes, noting that the combined grade point average for the girls’ team was 3.93.

The board later approved a resolution honoring the cross country teams, as well as the cast and crew of the “truly outstanding” Lincolnview Drama Club production of the play Sitting in a Tree.

The board also approved a resolution of support for SB 216, a measure introduced by Senator Matt Huffman of Lima that would, if adopted, eliminate duplicative testing and other regulations that interfere with schools educating their students, as well as a revamping of the state’s Third Grade reading test.

Also Tuesday, a change order totaling $88,400.94 was approved at the recommendation of Garmann Miller & Associates to add concealed metal wall panels, batting cages, a motor and power for a divider curtain, a mechanical louver, and basketball backstop and court lines for the district community center now under construction. The money would come from the project’s contingency fund.

During his report, Snyder noted that the project’s steel structure was now mostly in place. Water and sewer lines will be installed soon and a roof placed on the structure, hopefully by the end of this year.

The superintendent also noted that the 1962 state champion baseball team would be honored during a Lincolnview home boys’ basketball game on Saturday, December 16, while the board also accepted three monetary donations. The donations are as follows: $250 from Middle Point United Methodist Church for the Needy Student Fund, $750 from Van Wert Federal Savings Bank for the National Honor Society, and $1,000 from Lee Kinstle GM Sales & Service as the third installment of a five-year donation to purchase a softball scoreboard.

The Ohio School Boards Association also donated $5,000 to the district.

During the meeting, the board also approved Treasurer Troy Bowersock’s five-year forecast, which Bowersock noted is only a tool to try and project revenues and expenditures over the next five years.

The treasurer noted that, with revenues mostly flat and expenditures increasing, the district could find itself in the red sometime down the road if that situation continues.

The board also approved Snyder as the Junior Class advisor and a district Gifted Education Plan that fulfills a requirement mandated by the Ohio Department of Education.

The following unpaid volunteer coaching assistants were also approved by the board: Allyson Evans, junior high and high school cheerleading coach; Neil Korte, boys’ and girls’ club bowling coach; and Tyla Mason, assistant boys’ and girls’ club bowling coach.

Valerie Hamman was also given a one-year contract as a cook, with an effective date of November 13, pending completion of all requirements.

The board also went into executive session to discuss personnel issues, with no action taken prior to adjournment.

The next regularly scheduled board meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 19, in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.