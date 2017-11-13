VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Veterans Committee held its annual Veterans Day celebration for members of the lodge who are veterans and their spouses on Sunday, November 12, at the lodge home.

Veterans and their spouses had the opportunity to visit and enjoy some light snacks provided by the committee.

This year Van Wert High School Band Director Bob Sloan, along with some of his band members, provided patriotic music for the event, while a women’s vocal group from First Presbyterian Church provided some vocal selections for those assembled.

The Veterans Committee is currently in the process of collecting new packages of socks and underwear that will be taken to the Sandusky Veterans Home before Thanksgiving.

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks has a motto: “As long as there are veterans, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks will never forget them”.